Area briefs

City seeks holiday tree

TROY — The city of Troy is seeking donations for the community Christmas tree for the Troy Public Square.

Preferably, the tree would be a Norway Spruce or a Blue Spruce, approximately 32 foot tall and 18 foot wide, a tree that is relatively straight, in good condition, and without significant bare spots. The tree would need to be in the front of the residence with easy access from the street.

Troy residents willing to donate a tree for the 2019 Christmas holiday are asked to call the Service Director’s Office at City Hall at 335-1725.

Level MB awards scholarship

TROY — Sam Smith, a graduating senior at Troy Christian High School, has been selected as this year’s recipient of the Level MB Construction’s design-based scholarship.

The scholarship is open to area high school seniors who have chosen to pursue a design-based major including architecture, interior design, fine arts, graphic design, landscape architecture or industrial design.

Smith is the son of Phil and Julie Smith. He plans to attend Parsons School of Design in New York City where he will major in Photography.

The 2019 Level MB Scholarship was presented by the 2018 recipient, Matthew Newcomer who is currently attending the University of Cincinnati pursuing a degree in Architecture.

Dine to donate offered

TROY — Brunkner Nature Center will offer 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 18 for this month’s Dine to Donate at Buffalo Wings & Rings, located at 989 E. Ash St in Piqua. Buffalo Wings & Rings will donate 10% of total net sales from purchases made by supporters of Brukner Nature Center. Supporters must present a flyer, which can be found online or show the flyer on their mobile device to the cashier. No coupons, discounts or other offers are valid during the fundraiser event. Good on dine-in and carry-out. Proceeds will help support the wildlife at Brukner Nature Center.