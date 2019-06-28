Area briefs

Road to close

UNION TOWNSHIP — Emerick Road will be closed between Davis and Jay roads from 7 a.m. July 1 through Aug. 16 for a horizontal curve alignment.

Bi-plane rides offered

TROY — WACO Air Museum, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy, will offer open cockpit bi-plane rides on July 13-14.

Call the museum at 335-9226 for more information.

Offices to be closed

PIQUA — Piqua City offices will be closed on Thursday, July 4, to allow city employees to observe the Fourth of July holiday with their families.

Garbage, refuse, and recycling collections will not be made on Thursday, July 4. Thursday and Friday’s collections will both be one day late, including pick up on Saturday, July 6, for Friday’s collection.

The city urges all customers to place their trash and recycle carts at their usual collection points the evening before for early pick-ups the following day.

Piqua Commission to meet

PIQUA — The Piqua City Commission will meet on Tuesday, July 2, at 6 p.m. in commission chambers on the second floor of the municipal building, located at 201 W. Water Street in Piqua.

Acting Chief of Police Richard A. Byron will be taking an oath of office.

The commission will also be holding a public hearing on and voting on a resolution accepting a budget for the calendar year 2020 for statutory purposes. The commission will also be voting on approving the minutes of it June 11 meeting. There are no other items of business on its agenda.