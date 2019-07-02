Area briefs

Concert upcoming

TROY — A summertime tradition, The Cincinnati Pops Orchestra led by conductor, Keitaro Harada, will return to Troy’s Prouty Plaza at 8 p.m. July 22.

The first half of the program will feature different kinds of dance and the second half will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first Moon Landing. In case of severe weather, the concert will take place at the Troy Christian High School auditorium, 556 N. Adams St. Bring your lawn chairs.

The Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Concert is presented by The Troy Foundation and the city of Troy, and is open to the public at no charge.

Law scholarship available

MIAMI COUNTY — Students who are about to begin their third year of law school may apply for the $3,500 Law Student Assistance Scholarship. The deadline was extended to Aug. 1 because of a lack of eligible applicants.

The online application is found at www.commfoun.com, the Community Foundation of Shelby County website.

The scholarship is available to law students who currently or in the past resided in any of the following Ohio counties: Auglaize, Darke, Logan, Mercer, Miami or Shelby.

Applicants will need to provide their grade transcript, FAFSA information, and community and school service lists. They will also need to gather letters of recommendation. Interested applicants are encouraged to start the application as soon as possible.

Board members needed

TIPP CITY — The Tipp Monroe Community Services is looking to fill three seats on their board of trustees. The seats are open to anyone who lives in Tipp City and Monroe Township. If you are interested or would like more information, contact TMCS Executive Director Kathryn L. Taylor at the Community Services office 667-8631. She will be happy to answer any questions concerning the roles of individual trustees and the entire board. Deadline to submit applications is Friday, July 5.

The continuing goal of the TMCS Board, advisory members, and staff is to identify and to meet the needs of the community in the areas of recreation, community education, cultural and social services. Input from the community assists community services in achieving this goal. By sitting on the TMCS Board of Trustees, residents can take part in fulfilling immediate needs, while planning the future of Tipp Monroe Community Services.