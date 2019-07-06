Area briefs

Garden club members visit Troy home

TROY — Tipp City Garden Club members traveled to the gardens of Susie Barhorst, a Miami County Master Gardener volunteer, in Troy on July 2. Barhorst gave a presentation on what garden art means to her and a guided tour of her gardens. She incorporated recurring art themes throughout and in plant placement. Art items and plants that bring light to a shaded area just by their color were featured. She noted art added to gardens typically brings joy and reflects the personality of the gardener.

Lunch at Marion’s Piazza in Troy followed.

Next month the club will meet in the parking lot behind Tipp CVS on Tuesday, Aug. 6, for another car pool trip to Smith Gardens in Oakwood. Departure time will be 10 a.m.

Anyone interested in furthering their knowledge of flowers, trees, and birds should consider becoming a member.

Phillis to be honored at concert

TIPP CITY — A 97th birthday and retirement open house for Carl Phillis will be from 2-4 p.m. July 14 at the Tipp City Roller Mill, 225 E Main St., Tipp City, hosted by Rum River Blend.

Phillis, the 1948 Ohio State Fiddle Champion, is celebrating his 97th birthday in July.

Phillis will always be the Rum River Blend Fiddler Emeritus, and will be welcomed to the stage any time he is up for it, according to members.

Community members are invited to come wish Carl well, enjoy some live music and have some cake.

For questions, contact Linda at (937) 414-0070 or email a Music@RumRiverBlend.com

Corn hole tourney planned

TROY — The Troy Horseshoe Club will sponsor a corn hole tournament on Sunday Aug. 11, during the Miami County Fair. The event will begin at 1 p.m.

The tournament registration will be held every Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the Troy Horseshoe Club courts (south gate) until the Aug. 6 deadline. The bracket will be made with the teams entered on or before Aug. 6.

Teams entering after Aug. 6 will be put on a stand-by list and can only pitch if their are cancellations.

Entry forms and registration are also available from Tom Kirk at (937) 573-7900, Neil Teaford at (937) 308-6467 and Doug Singer at (937) 212-5879.

The fee is $15 per team entry fee is required at registration.

Men, women and youth 14 years old and older are eligible.

Team awards are guaranteed, and will include:

Champion — $200

Second place — $150

Third place — $100

Fourth place — $70

Fifth place — $50.