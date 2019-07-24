Area briefs

Road to close

TROY — Riverside Drive from Adams Street to Orchard Drive will be closed to through traffic from Monday, July 29 to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28 at 5 p.m. for roadway construction.

LeFevre Road in Elizabeth Township will be closed through Friday, July 26 between Weddle Road and State Route 201 for a culvert replacement.

Community night upcoming

TIPP CITY — Downtown Tipp City’s August Community Night will be held on Friday, Aug. 2 at Second and Main streets

In it’s 28th season, the evening of free music will begin at 6 p.m. with the Tippecanoe Community Band followed by the Tom Daugherty Orchestra and swing dancers at 7:30 p.m.

The Tippecanoe Community Band is under the direction of Gail Ahmed. They will be playing selections from marches, Broadway musicals, jazz, and patriotic music.

The Tom Daugherty Orchestra is a 17-piece Las Vegas style show and dance band. Their show features the original big band arrangements exactly as recorded of Tommy Dorsey, Glenn Miller, Benny Goodman, The Swing Era, Frank Sinatra, and the Great American Songbook. The orchestra is under the direction of trombonist and musical arranger Tom Daugherty .

The Community Night Concerts are a hometown tradition and are held on the first Friday of the month June through September. It is recommended that you bring a lawn chair. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be cancelled. For more information, stop by The Hotel Gallery or call (937) 667-3696.

August program planned

TROY — The Miami County Historical & Genealogical Society will offer its August program, “From Tipp City To National Operation Welcome Home: A Historical & Genealogical View,” from 6:300-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20 at the Piqua Public Library’s Louis Room, 116 W. High St., Piqua.

It will be presented by Mike Jackson, author and highly decorated retired Air Force command pilot. The program is free, open to the public and requires no reservation.

For more information, visits the organization’s Face Book page or contact Stephanie Winchester at (937) 307-7142.