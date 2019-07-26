Area briefs

Concert, ice cream social upcoming

TIPP CITY — Child Care Choices, Miami County’s resource and referral agency for child care trainings and referrals, will sponsor a steel drum band concert and ice cream social at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at the West Charleston Church of the Brethren, 4817 State Route 202, Tipp City.

The concert is free, with a suggested donation of $5 per person for ice cream and dessert.

Proceeds will go to enhance services and provide trainings for the county’s child care centers and home child care providers.

One of organization’s most popular services is “The Story Lady,” who visits homes and child care centers, reads a book to the children, engages them in activities related to the stories, and gives every child a good quality book to take home and add to or start a home library. There will be an opportunity to fund the mission to help purchase these books and continue training for the child care providers.

They also sponsor a “Yoga Lady” who teaches providers ways to use yoga to help children learn relaxation techniques, build strength and confidence, and control their own body movement.

For more information, call Betsy at 545-6922.

TIPP CITY — Tipp-Monroe Community Services is offering an elder law class at the Tipp City Public Library from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1.

This is a free class that teaches the rights and options regarding long-term care, nursing home and at-home care and Medicaid qualifications for coverage. Find out how to protect your assets and how to navigate the Medicaid application process including the uses of powers of attorney, guardianships, trusts and spend down techniques. The instructor is attorney Joseph A. Downing. There is no charge for this class, but registration is required.

To register for this class, go to tmcomservices.org.

Trench art, other memorabilia on display

TIPP CITY — Jo Stull and Cathy Flohre from the Tipp City Historical Society recently visited the Tipp City Seniors Inc. and presented a program about some of the memorabilia on display at the downtown museum, including “trench art” created by soldiers in the trenches.

Health fair, movie set

TROY — Upper Valley Medical Center will host a free health and wellness fair and movie Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Mayflower Arts Center, 9 W. Main St., Troy.

The health and wellness fair will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. followed by a special showing of the family-friendly Disney Pixar movie “WALL-E” at 2:30 p.m.

Free screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol/HDL/blood glucose, and hemoglobin A1c will be provided. Registration is required for these health tests. For an appointment, call CareFinders at (866) 608-FIND (3463).

Other complimentary activities will include dermascan screenings, health education handouts, games, giveaways, refreshments, and a door prize drawing.

The first 125 attendees will receive free tickets to the “WALL-E movie,”showing at 2:30 p.m. Seating is limited, so come early to obtain tickets.

To learn more, feel free to call (937) 440-7642.