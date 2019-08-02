Area briefs

Pesticide disposal available

TROY — The Ohio Department of Agriculture will be sponsoring a collection for farmers wishing to dispose of unwanted pesticides from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 29 at the north end of the Miami County Fairgrounds, 650 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

The pesticide collection and disposal service are free of charge, but only farm chemicals will be accepted. Paint, antifreeze, solvents, and household or non-farm pesticides will not be accepted.

Pesticide collections are sponsored by the department in conjunction with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

To pre-register, or for more information, contact the Ohio Department of Agriculture at (614) 728-6987.

Class of 1954 plans reunion

PIQUA — Friends of the Piqua Central High School class of 1954 are invited to join the 1954 classmates as they celebrate their 65th reunion. They will meet at 2:30, Aug. 31 at the 311 Draft House in downtown Piqua.

After an afternoon of reminiscing and renewing friendships, dinner orders will be taken from the menu at 5 p.m. There is no set ending time.

Friends planning to attend are asked to call one of the following committee members by Aug. 15: Gwen Bard Karr, (937) 773-6988; Carol Rice Boyer, (937) 473-4578; Tom Bolton, (513) 988-9309; or Nancy Woodbury Woods (937) 773-4556.

Classmates also are reminded to mail their reservation forms.

Tomato tasting event set

TROY — The Miami County Master Gardeners will host an event all about tomatoes at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23 beginning at First Place Christian Center, 16 W Franklin St., Troy.

With the abundance of tomato varieties available from garden centers these days, choosing one to grow can be a daunting task. An expert tomato grower will help shed light on how to grow fabulous tomatoes and select varieties for their color, unique flavors and growing habits. The event will also feature an extensive “tomato tasting.”

Tickets are available at the door for $15 or $10 pre-sale tickets at the OSU Extension Office, 201 W. Main St., Troy (old Stone courthouse); The Wild Farm booth at the Saturday New Carlisle and Thursday Piqua farmers markets; Cherry Street farmers market in Troy on Aug. 3, 10, and 17; or from any Miami County Master Gardener Volunteer.

Proceeds from ticket sales are used for community and school education, scholarships, and horticulture educational programs.

For more information visit go.osu.edu/miamitomato.