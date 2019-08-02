Area briefs

Vietnam vets to be honored

COVINGTON — Vietnam War veterans will be honored as the grand marshals of this year’s 2019 Fort Rowdy Gathering, organized by the Fort Rowdy Gathering Board of Directors

All Vietnam veterans from Covington, Bradford and Pleasant Hill are welcome to join in the event. If you would like to participate, contact Annette Miller at (937) 214-1599 or email her at gamiller412@yahoo.com.

All registrations must be received by Aug. 21.

Museum plans rally

TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum is planning a road rally event for Sunday, Aug. 25, to raise money for the new museum. The Veterans Museum needs your help to make this event a success.

This rally is patterned off the game “Deal or No Deal,” and is a fun event for couples or whole families. The course, which will lead to several stopping points, requires no skill, so even children can take part.

The rally will end at a pizza restaurant so everyone can finish the day with a meal. Prizes will be awarded for the top three finishers. Registration is from 2-2:30 p.m. at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, 107 W. Main St., Troy.

Participants in the rally will be asked to donate $10 in support of a capital campaign to raise funds for a new veterans museum location. Checks may be made out to the Miami Valley Veterans Museum designated fund at the Troy Foundation.

For more information, call 339-4338.

Ran for Mums set

TIPP CITY — The 41st annual Run for the Mums, a 5K road race, will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Tipp City Park, located at the corner of North Third Street and Park.

The race route winds through the neighborhoods of Tipp City and will finish back at the Tipp City Park.

Registration ends Sept. 20. Additional TMCS Run for the Mums T-shirts will be available the day of the race. Same-day registration remains open until the start of the race. This year we have scheduled a pre-event packet and T-shirt pickup for Wednesday, Sept. 25 and Thursday, Sept. 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the TMCS office, 3 E. Main St.

This year our Premier sponsors are Meijer, Regal Beloit, Arenstein & Andersen, Tipp City Mum Festival and Abbott. Gold sponsors are Upper Valley Cardiology and Gibson Law Offices; and a Silver sponsor is Peak Personal Pilates.

Residents are asked to consider the safety of the runners when driving near the route. Tipp Monroe Community Services sponsors this recreational event in conjunction with the Tipp City Mum Festival. Proceeds from the race will be used to support youth programs.

For more information, call 667-8631 or visit tmcomservices.org.