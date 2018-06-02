Local business earns international aerospace certification

TROY — KSM Metal Fabrication, a local aerospace supplier, has received an international quality certification.

KSM Metal Fabrication (KSM) recently received the AS9100 Rev. D certification, an international aerospace quality standard that signifies KSM’s ongoing commitment to meeting and exceeding increasingly stringent industry requirements for aerospace related products for both the civil and military markets.

“We are thrilled with this certification. While we have always held ourselves to exceptionally high standards, this certification will allow us to take our service to the aerospace industry to a new level,” said Kathy Kerber, president of KSM Metal Fabrication, of the certification.

Adding this certification to their ISO 9001:2015 certification strengthens KSM’s competitive position in the aerospace industry. AS9100 is the international quality standard for the Aircraft, Space and Defense industry and Rev. D is the most current standard. The standard provides manufacturing suppliers with a comprehensive quality system for delivering safe and reliable products. AS 9100 is managed by the International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG) and based upon ISO 9001.

This certification follows a rigorous two year process whereby the team at KSM Metal Fabrication modified business practices and procedures to adhere to the standards provided under the AS9100 guidelines. KSM partnered with Smithers Quality Assessment (www.smithersregistrar.com), an accredited quality and environmental management systems certification body, to achieve this certification.

KSM Metal Fabrication has been delivering custom solutions to the Aerospace industry for over 39 years. Located in Troy, Ohio, KSM Metal Fabrication is a woman-owned business. A flexible and trusted supplier to the Aerospace industry, KSM specializes in short run production, prototypes, model shop work and custom fabricated products, as well as products that require reverse engineering and/or print development. For more information, visit www.KsmMetalFabrication.com.