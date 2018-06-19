Hulme jons Mutual Federal board of directors

MIAMI COUNTY — Mutual Federal, a division of First Bank Richmond, has named Michael Hulme, president of Hulme & Company, CPAs, Inc., to its board of directors effective May 18. Hulme has over 20 years of experience in local public accounting and was a partner in another public accounting firm before founding Hulme & Company approximately two years ago.

He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Miami University, majoring in accounting. Hulme is heavily involved in the community, serving as treasurer of the Miami County YMCA, Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce, Piqua Rotary Club, Westminster Presbyterian Church, and Clear Creek Farm. He is also on the board of directors of the Edison State Community College Foundation, serves on the Investment Committee of the Troy Foundation, and is an Advisory Board Member of Upper Valley Medical Center.

As a Mutual Federal board member, Mike will provide guidance and assistance to management in fulfilling its mission of becoming the community bank of choice in Shelby and Miami counties.

“We are excited about Mike joining our board of directors and look forward to the sage advice and guidance he will bring to management,” Brett Baumeister, market president – Western Ohio said. “I have worked with Mike and his clients over the last 14 years, and his assistance in promoting and guiding Mutual Federal will be invaluable.”

Mutual Federal President Dean Weinert said, “Mike’s resume speaks for itself, and being born and raised in Piqua is exactly what we needed in a board member. We look forward to Mike’s leadership as we continue to grow and expand our presence in Shelby and Miami counties.”