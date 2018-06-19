Your Financial Future coming to downtown

TROY — Your Financial Future is excited to announce their grand opening, taking place on Friday, June 29, at 24 N. Market St. in Troy’s historical downtown district.

There will be a free lunch from 12:30-3 p.m. catered by Stillwater Valley Catering, as well as a ribbon-cutting ceremony by the Troy Chamber of Commerce at 1 p.m.

“We are so happy to be able to offer our services to the families and business communities here in Troy,” Matt McCray, co-owner of Your Financial Future said. “We specialize in helping families and businesses eliminate their debt, including their mortgage in nine years or less, without spending any additional money.”

This is a concept that McCray explains thoroughly to his clients during one-on-one appointments as well as through seminar type settings with small and large groups.

Attendees at the open house also can submit their entries for the gas grill giveaway and stay to find out who wins. Local collaborators include Lowe’s, True Value Hardware, and Haren’s Market. Details of the giveaway can be found at www.YourFinancialFuture.org.