Tippecanoe High School to host freshman parent meeting

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe High School is hosting a freshman parent meeting with an emphasis on student success, family engagement, and the post high school planning process that begins freshman year. This includes a four-year roadmap on steps to consider or take each year of high school.

“Determining post high school plans really needs to begin earlier than junior or senior year. Yet, that process can be overwhelming and extremely stressful for parents and students,” said Steve Verhoff, principal at Tippecanoe High School.

To help students and parents navigate this complex journey, the high school is partnering with Dr. Pamela Ellis, The Education Doctor®, who has emerged as a leading authority on what it takes for students to thrive in education and, thereby in life.

“We are so fortunate to have this new partnership with Dr. Ellis who will support our families with achieving the educational path that best fits each student whether that is going to college, entering the military, or obtaining a job,” said Verhoff.

Following the high school’s Open House event on Aug. 20, freshmen parents should gather in the Center for Performing Arts for the Freshman Parent Meeting to learn more about the THS experience and expectations, and hear from Dr. Ellis.

Her presentation will include a discussion on what to expect developmentally in ninth grade, how to help your teen transition to high school so they make the most of high school, and the role of freshman year on college and career choices.

Each freshman family in attendance will receive a copy of Dr. Ellis’ book, “What to Know Before they Go; College Edition” to honor the role of parents and engage as partners with them on their teen’s journey through high school.

“This really underscores the importance of engaging and partnering with parents,” said Verhoff.

Dr. Ellis’ firm, Compass Education Strategies, provides support to parents in the area of college readiness and admissions process. Dr. Ellis has spent over 20 years working in education research. The programs and supports utilized by Compass were developed by her during her time at Stanford University where she earned her doctorate in education. She has also studied at The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College.

She has visited over 300 of the top-rated universities and colleges around the world. As stated on her website, she is deeply in tune with the academic expectations, social opportunities, and culture for each university.

The Open House event starts at 6 p.m. in the CPA with a brief overview of the evening and highlights for the upcoming school year. At approximately 6:15 p.m., attendees will follow a bell schedule that will take them through each of their student’s classes. The freshman parent meeting will start at 7:45.