Casstown farmer wins national award

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Lynn Lavy of Casstown was recently honored for being among the nation’s highest-producing soybean farmers of the region in the 2018 Asgrow National Yield Contest.

Lavy captured the award with an impressive yield of 94.83 bushels per acre with Asgrow AG 33X8 Brand.

“Congratulations to Lynn on the outstanding achievement,” said Pete Uitenbroek, U.S. DEKALB, Asgrow and Deltapine Market Lead. “It’s exciting to see farmers push yield boundaries through a winning combination of hard work, management skills and exclusive genetics.”

Among 56 farmers receiving awards, more than 23 achieved yields of more than 100 bushels per acre in the 2018 contest. Winning farmers were recently recognized at the 2019 Commodity Classic on Feb. 28 to March 2 in Orlando, Fla., with an awards banquet and private concert featuring country music duo Brothers Osborne.

The Asgrow National Yield Contest first debuted in 2012 and encourages soybean producers to challenge their peers in pushing yield limits. The contest also provides farmers the opportunity to learn more about the latest seed technologies and production practices, which contribute to overall advances for farmers across the country.

The Asgrow brand is focused on providing farmers innovative products that offer strong agronomic characteristics and exclusive genetics developed from an industry-leading breeding program for maximizing yield and profit potential. Farmers who plant Asgrow products benefit from strong emergence and early-season vigor, good standability, and protection against yield-robbing soybean diseases for consistent, proven performance.

To learn more about maximizing yield performance and see a full list of winners, visit Asgrow.com/YieldWinner or contact your local DEKALB Asgrow dealer.