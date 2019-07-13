Capps returns to Winans

PIQUA — When Joe and Laurie (Winans) Reiser first bought Winans Chocolates from Laurie’s father Max in 1993, there was one retail store, coffee had not yet been introduced to the business and there were several special high school employees that pitched in and helped with a quickly growing business. More than 25 years later one of those employees, Steve Capps, has returned to the Winans Family as director of external operations.

Capps left Piqua and Winans in 1994 to go to college. After college, he spent four years in property management in Las Vegas. He returned to Ohio to be close to family and spent six years with Starbucks in a variety of capacities including store manager, market training lead, manager coach mentor, and eventually district manager. He was successful in opening new stores, building the business in existing stores, and sharing knowledge with others through his role as a market training lead. After Starbucks, Capps spent 11 years with IKEA where he was promoted to a variety of roles in sales, operations, and customer service. He assisted human resources with training and development, and helped create a mentor program for managers and leaders.

“I blame Winans for my constant urge to create moments of connection, where employees can grow and become part of the success of others,” Capps said, jokingly.

Capps said he feels his 25 years of experience outside Winans helped him hone skills that will be beneficial to an expanding Winans Chocolates + Coffees.

“The one thing that was missing in my other jobs was the feeling of family. I have learned a lot about myself in the over two decades of being away from Winans, but I have always contributed my leadership roots back to that little carriage house in Piqua,” he said. “I feel I have returned to my dream job and I look forward to continuing to learn but also to making great contributions to my family at Winans.”

Capps and his family live in Marion and he will work out of Winans Chocolates + Coffees Piqua home office and will report to owners, Joe and Laurie (Winans) Reiser.

Joe Reiser said he is ecstatic to add someone of Capps’ experience and talent to his management team.

“Combining Steve’s outside-Winans expertise with the depth of knowledge of director of internal operations, Amy Snyder’s 22 year inside-Winans expertise will create an incredibly strong base for our company,” Joe Reiser said. “Amy and Steve were co-workers as teenagers at Winans and now their combined expertise will help Winans continue to grow while offering best in class customer service and our traditional high-quality chocolates and coffees. We are excited about our team and its potential.”

