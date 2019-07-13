AAA adds car care to Troy center

TROY — AAA recently opened Troy’s first Car Care, Insurance and Travel Center at 4 S. Stanfield Road. This new location is only the third of its kind in the Miami Valley region.

While the new center provides all of the services that auto club members have come to expect from AAA’s retail locations, car care services are being introduced for non-members as well. AAA members will enjoy a lower price with a discount on repair labor.

Maintenance, diagnostics, and repairs such as tires, brakes, tune-ups, air conditioning and cooling systems, battery replacements, and electrical work are available. This location offers a free self-serve station for drivers to check and add air to their tires and a charging station for drivers to power up their electric vehicles. Focus on car care is an important element in AAA’s mission to improve traffic safety.

With eight car service bays and the latest in automotive repair technology, skilled automotive technicians will provide top-notch service befitting the reputation that has led more than 100,000 Miami Valley area AAA members to trust the not-for-profit association for its motoring and travel-related services.

This new 9494-square-ffot AAA Car Care Insurance and Travel Center replaces the AAA store previously at 1041 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Associates have relocated to the new center.

Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

For more information, call (937) 339-0112.