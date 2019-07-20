Practice opens in county

TROY — The Clinical Neuroscience Institute is opening a location in Troy. The practice location will offer general neurology, multiple sclerosis, and epilepsy services to residents of Miami County and surrounding communities.

The Clinical Neuroscience Institute is a comprehensive, multidisciplinary neuroscience practice with 30 physicians across locations in Centerville, Englewood, Dayton, Middletown and now Troy. CNSI’s Troy practice is located on the Upper Valley Medical Center campus in the Physician Office Building at 3130 N. County Road 25-A, Suite 114. The practice is accepting new patients and can be reached by calling (937) 440-7665.