KHN to implement advanced notification system

KETTERING — Kettering Health Network is implementing an advanced EMS-to-hospital, real-time notification system to exchange vital patient information more quickly.

Kettering Health Network is partnering with ESO to use ESO Health Data Exchange (HDE) and TrackEMS to improve closed loop communication between hospitals and EMS agencies. The network is providing this technology to area EMS.

ESO HDE is a bidirectional data exchange platform that allows EMS and hospitals to share patient data electronically. The platform translates the information EMS and the hospital needs automatically from any prehospital patient electronic record system to any hospital electronic medical record system.

TrackEMS is a hospital alerting app in which EMS can transmit critical patient information from the field directly to the hospital emergency department and cath lab. EMS can wirelessly and securely transmit case summaries—including pictures and videos—to the hospital. Hospital staff are alerted to incoming EMS transports and the case information will help them prepare for treatment before the patient arrives. The software also will be integrated into Kettering Health Network’s Operations Command Center.

“We are excited to partner with ESO on this patient-centered technology,” says John Weimer, vice president of Network Emergency, Trauma, and Operations Command Center, Kettering Health Network. “Our EMS teams provide a high level of care to our community. They are on the front lines of patient care. This technology will help free them up so they can focus on caring for the patient at a point of care when minutes matter.”

The ESO HDE and TrackEMS is expected to be fully implemented in late 2019.