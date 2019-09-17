Studabaker Chiropractic and Wellness Clinic welcomes Courtney Hutson LMT

TROY — Studabaker Chiropractic and Wellness Clinic, located at 927 North Market Street in Troy, is excited to welcome Courtney Hutson LMT.

Hutson is a native of Troy having graduated from Troy High School and Upper Valley Career Center. She then obtained her certification as a Licensed Massage Therapist at Dayton School of Medical Massage. Hutson offers a wide variety of therapies, including Swedish massage, deep tissue massage, hot stone massage, lava shell massage, reflexology and cupping.

With the addition of on-location massage therapy services, Dr. Studabaker is proud to continue to grow serving the chiropractic and natural healthcare needs of Troy and Miami County. To learn more about Studabaker Chiropractic, visit studabakerchiropractic.com, or to contact, call 937-335-3055. To learn more about Courtney Hutson, visit headtotoeoasis.org, or to contact, call 937-573-6493.

