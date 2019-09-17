Four Edison State faculty members receive promotions

MIAMI VALLEY — The following faculty members received promotions at Edison State Community College, effective during the 2019-2020 academic year.

Those promotions include:

• Erynn Hanford, assistant professor, Physical Therapy Assistant Program, Springfield

• Elizabeth Hartwig, associate professor, Mathematics, Covington

• Vickie Kirk, associate professor, Allied Health, Pleasant Hill

• David Barth, professor, Electronics Engineering Technology, Troy

The rank of assistant professor requires that the individual holds a master’s degree in the discipline for which they are hired, demonstrates characteristics of effective teaching, provides support to students outside the classroom, initiative in curriculum development, professional growth, and participates in college activities. They must complete two full academic years since their last promotion.

The rank of associate professor requires that the individual holds a master’s degree in the discipline for which they are hired, demonstrates and can explain characteristics of effective teaching, provides support to students outside of the classroom, demonstrates the ability to provide curriculum leadership, continues professional growth, and provides service to the college. They must complete three full academic years since their last promotion.

The rank of full professor requires that the individual possesses at least 18 semester hours beyond the master’s in the discipline for which they are hired, is a master teacher, provides support to students outside the classroom, provides curricular leadership, continues professional growth, provides leadership to the college, becomes recognized by external peers. They must complete five full academic years since their last promotion.

Provided photo Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson with Elizabeth Hartwig, who was promoted to associate professor of mathematics. Provided photo Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson with Erynn Hanford, who was promoted to assistant professor of the Physical Therapy Assistant Program. Provided photo Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson with Vickie Kirk, who was promoted to associate professor of the Allied Health program. Provided photo Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson with David Barth, who was promoted to professor of Electronics Engineering Technology.