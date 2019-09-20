Entrepreneur magazine editor speaks at Aileron Summit

TIPP CITY — An estimated 120 business leaders from across the nation gathered at the Aileron campus on Wildcat Road this week, as part of the third annual Aileron Summit held on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Innovate. Scale. Grow.” was the theme for this year’s summit; keynote speakers included Jason Feifer, editor-in-chief of Entrepreneur magazine, and Shawn Askinosie, founder and CEO of Askinosie Chocolate, which was named one of Forbes’ 25 Best Small Companies in America. Other featured speakers included Aileron President Joni Fedders, consultant and Design Thinking expert Holly O’Driscoll, and Aileron consultant and business advisor Wes Gipe.

“Self-perceptions are powerfully limiting,” Feifer said during his presentation. “If you think of yourself as one thing, then you will cut off all other possibilities.”

Now in its third year, Summit offers two days of programming and interactive sessions for business owners and leaders in a secluded setting at the Aileron campus.

“Summit is a two-day conference for business leaders and business owners to get together and learn and connect with one another,” Aileron marketing manager Stacy Sheldon said. “So it’s a great opportunity for them to step away from the business and to see some new perspectives and gain some insights that will help them work on their business.”

“This is our third year,” she said. “It’s so exciting each year to do something different and to make sure we’re improving the conference and keeping it fresh for all the attendees.”

In addition to workshops and speakers, Summit also includes Aileron’s annual Community Celebration. “That’s where the Aileron community of business leaders we’re working with past and present are invited to come out and reconnect and just spend some time with each other and talk about progress they’ve made and see each other again,” Sheldon said.

A non-profit organization dedicated to helping America’s entrepreneurs, Aileron was started in 2008 by Clay Mathile, former owner and CEO of the IAMS Company. Since then, the organization and its work have been featured in The New York Times, Forbes’ magazine, Entrepreneur magazine, FOX Business and The Huffington Post.

“It’s been a journey,” Sheldon said. “This amazing campus has been out here for well over 10 years and seen hundreds and hundreds of business owners from around the nation come through and work on their business and their leadership.”

In addition to the summit, Aileron also offers many other programs for business leaders throughout the year. More information can be found online at www.aileron.org.

“There’s always something going on out here at Aileron,” Sheldon said. “We’re kicking off our Becoming a More Conscious Leader program in November, and there’s always our flagship program, the Course for Presidents.”

Business leaders gather in Tipp City for annual summit