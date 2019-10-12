AAA Car Care location celebrates opening

TROY — AAA Car Care, Insurance and Travel Center, including the new Troy location, are open to members and non-members as a one-stop shop for automotive repair, travel and insurance needs.

The Troy location recently celebrated its opening with an official ribbon cutting that included AAA Troy Car Care, Insurance and Travel Center leadership, community dignitaries and Troy Area Chamber of Commerce members, along with store associates.

The AAA Troy store — located at 4 S. Stanfield Road, Troy, in the shopping center right off West Main Street in front of Meijer — is the third Miami Valley area Car Care, Travel and Insurance Center, joining similar locations in Beavercreek and Huber Heights. Other Miami Valley area AAA locations include North Dayton, South Dayton and Springfield. In addition AAA Tire & Auto stores are located in Beavercreek and downtown Dayton. AAA opened its first Miami Valley area Car Care, Insurance and Travel center in Huber Heights in October 2015.

The store’s hours are 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.