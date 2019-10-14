Minster Bank plans new Vandalia office

MINSTER – Minster Bank, is pleased to announce the expansion of its branch network. The new office, to be located at 8530 N. Dixie Highway, Vandalia, is anticipated to open in the summer of 2020.

As a full-service bank, Minster Bank will offer in-branch solutions, as well as online and digital solutions to help address customer-banking preferences. The office will provide an extensive array of consumer and commercial products and services, as well as wealth management and trust services.

“Opening a full-service Vandalia-Butler branch is a significant milestone for our bank,” said Dan Heitmeyer, vice president Commercial Banking. “We have developed a solid customer base through our Vandalia Loan Production Office, which opened in October 2011 and has led us to establishing this location. The additional office will provide added convenience for many of our customers, and we believe this location offers significant business opportunities.”

Making the announcement, President and CEO Dale Luebke said, “It has been our goal for some time to further expand the markets we serve. As part of our strategic planning process and growth philosophy, we make an effort to seek out prime locations and identify and hire outstanding employees. We look forward to continuing to develop and serve even more relationships throughout Montgomery County offering personalized service through a high-performing bank.”

“Minster Bank is intent on being the community bank of choice in the markets we serve,” Heitmeyer said. “We continue to selectively add to our branch network as we assess all strategies to build shareholder value. Part of our bank’s mission is, ‘To deliver products and financial services that provide value to customers and to promote the economic growth and development of the communities we serve.’”

A grand opening celebration for the Vandalia-Butler branch will be announced at a later date.

Minster Bank, a local community bank, is headquartered in Minster and has offices located in Minster, New Bremen, St. Marys, Sidney, Troy, Wapakoneta, and Vandalia Loan Production Office. Visit MinsterBank.com to learn more about Minster Bank.