Drayer Physical Therapy opens outpatient clinic in Troy

TROY– Drayer Physical Therapy Institute recently opened an outpatient clinic at 2355 W. Main St.

The clinic operates from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday; and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. It can be reached at 937-703-9001.

The clinic offers outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including pre- and post-operative rehabilitation, manual therapy, sports rehabilitation and injury prevention.

Clinic Director Shaun Sizemore earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from the University of Evansville. He is certified in dry needling, specializes in worker’s compensation rehabilitation and has experience with chronic pain management.

Drayer (drayerpt.com), part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

