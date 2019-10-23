HealthPark Dentistry acquisition announced

TIPP CITY — Dr. Chad Ollom announced the purchase of HealthPark Dentistry and is working diligently to make the transition as seamless as possible.

“Patients can expect to see many familiar faces, as well as some new great additions to our team, including Dr. Wesley Shankland and Dr. Jessica Lindamood,” Ollom said. “We look forward to serving current and new patients in our family-friendly, comfortable environment with numerous amenities for patients of all ages.”

“We are excited to continue serving Tipp City, Troy, and the surrounding communities. The entire team is committed to providing advanced comprehensive dentistry in a truly compassionate environment,” said HealthPark Dentistry’s Office Manager Bobbe Crabtree.

“Our focus is to partner with our patients to make a lasting, positive difference in the lives we touch. By utilizing the most progressive technology available, we can improve the efficiency of care, enhance patient comfort, and create an enjoyable experience for our patients,” said Ollom. “That technology includes 3-D imaging and a CEREC machine for same-day dentistry. Additionally, we can offer sedation dentistry as an added comfort for patients with anxiety about seeing the dentist. Other services we provide for our patients include the removal of wisdom teeth, jaw pain therapies, and treatment of sleep apnea.”

HealthPark Dentistry, located at 110 S. Tippecanoe St, offers comprehensive dental care to individuals and families in the Tipp City and surrounding areas. Office hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and some Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon. HealthPark Dentistry also offers appointment times for patients with dental emergencies and has an answering service for those unexpected after-hours dental emergencies. The office phone number is (937) 667-2417.