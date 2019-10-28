Career Readiness Workshops Series to be held

PIQUA — Edison State Community College is teaming up with Ohio Means Jobs–Miami County to present a free Career Readiness Workshop Series to community members and students. During the workshops, participants will develop the career readiness skills necessary to find, acquire, and maintain a rewarding career.

• Session one, to be held Nov. 5, at 9 a.m. or 1 p.m. will focus on soft skills such as leadership, teamwork, communication, problem solving, and more.

• Session two, to be held on Nov. 12, at 8:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. will cover resume writing.

• Session three, to be held on Nov. 19, at 8:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. will take an in-depth look at the interview process.

Those interested in participating in the series may opt to attend one or all three sessions. All workshops will be held in the Robinson Student Career Center at the Edison State Piqua Campus. A lunch voucher will be provided to participants for use in the Edison State cafeteria.

To register, visit OhioMeansJobs.com and click on the event tab. For more information, contact Barbara Nicodemus by calling 937-440-3465 or email Barbara.Nicodemus@jfs.ohio.gov.