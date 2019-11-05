Edison representatives attend Dayton Literary Peace Prize

DAYTON — Representatives of Edison State Community College had the pleasure of attending the Dayton Literary Peace Prize Dinner and Awards Presentation last Sunday at the Schuster Center.

The Dayton Literary Peace Prize honors writers whose work uses the power of literature to foster peace, social justice, and global understanding. Launched in 2006, it is recognized as one of the world’s most prestigious literary honors and is the only literary peace prize awarded in the United States. To underscore the importance of this annual recognition, the Edison State English Department holds Peace Week on campus in hopes to spread peace throughout surrounding local communities.