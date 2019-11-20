Fidelity Health Care named to Top 500 of the 2019 HomeCare Elite

DAYTON – Premier Health’s Fidelity Health Care has been named to the Top 500 of the 2019 HomeCare Elite, marking the 12th consecutive year that it has been recognized on the list of top-performing home health agencies in the United States.

To be considered, an agency must be Medicare-certified and have data for at least three outcomes in Home Health Compare. Out of 8,818 agencies considered, only 2,207 are recognized on the 2019 HomeCare Elite winners list, and fewer than 6 percent make the Top 500.

Fidelity Health Care’s mission is to offer individualized care to patients in the privacy and comfort of their own homes in Southwest Ohio. This care is provided by expert nurses, therapists, and home health aides. Fidelity Health Care offers everything from therapy to disease management, personal care, meal preparation, transportation, and companionship.

“Every day the staff have a purpose, a commitment to caring,” said Fidelity Health Care Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer Mary Walters, MSN, RN, CRNU, NEA-BC. “This award validates their dedication to quality care. I could not be more proud.”

HomeCare Elite agencies are determined by an analysis of performance measures in quality outcomes, implementation of best practices, patient experience (HHCAHPS), quality improvement and consistency, and financial health. The ranking is sponsored by DecisionHealth and developed by ABILITY Network, an information technology company helping providers and payers simplify the administrative and clinical complexities of health care.

“We’re pleased to recognize Fidelity Health Care for exemplifying best practice in patient care,” said Christine Lang, senior director for ABILITY Network. “Fidelity Health Care’s home health professionals have demonstrated exceptional commitment to care quality and the patient experience.”