Kettering Health Network physician named as Dayton Heart Ball Chair

DAYTON – The Miami Valley Division of the American Heart Association has named Kamal R. Woods, MD, FAANS as the chair of the 2020 Dayton Heart Ball.

Woods is a board-certified neurosurgeon and minimally invasive spine surgeon. He received his medical doctorate from Loma Linda University in California. Woods moved from California to Kettering in 2016 to assume the role of medical director of Kettering Brain and Spine, part of Kettering Health Network. He performed a first of its kind neck surgery that received national recognition and was named to the “Top 1% of America’s Most Honored Professionals” in 2018.

“I am honored to chair the American Heart Association’s premier black-tie fundraising event in 2020,” Woods said. “I am passionate about revolutionary, transformative health care. This event and my collaboration with the AHA are important because my work, like the Association’s mission, is focused on improving health and wellbeing in our community.”

The 2020 Dayton Heart Ball will be held on Saturday, March 14 at the Sinclair Community College Ponitz Center. The event is expected to attract 400 guests and raise $500,000 in support of the AHA mission. For more information or to register for the Dayton Heart Ball, log on to DaytonHeartBall.heart.org.

American Heart Association black-tie event to be held in March