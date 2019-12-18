Pickrel, Schaeffer and Ebeling announces promotion

MIAMI VALLEY — Pickrel, Schaeffer and Ebeling is pleased to announced that Katie Wahl has been named a Principal with the firm.

Wahl has been practicing law for over 15 years and focuses on business and corporate law, as well as estate planning, probate (including estate administration and guardianships) and Medicaid planning. As a corporate and business lawyer, Wahl focuses on the formation of new entities, assisting clients with the sale or purchase of a business, and succession planning for a business and its owners. Wahl also has extensive experience in working with non-profit entities to obtain and maintain their non-profit status.

Wahl is a 2003 honors graduate of the Notre Dame Law School. Wahl also earned a Master of Arts in economics from the University of Notre Dame and was the first in the school’s history to combine the two curricula into one program.

Wahl practices out of their downtown Dayton office in the Stratacache Tower (formerly Kettering Tower) and also in their Troy office located across from the Miami County Courthouse at 22 Short North Street. You can contact Wahl at kwahl@pselaw.com. Pickrel, Schaeffer & Ebeling Co., LPA, established in 1915, has been serving clients for over 100 years, would like to congratulate Wahl. For more information about PS&E, please call (937) 223-1130 or visit us online at www.pselaw.com.