Kettering Physician Network Primary Care expands into Shelby County

SIDNEY – Kettering Physician Network Primary Care is expanding into Shelby County. Frederick Simpson, MD, has joined Kettering Physician Network Primary Care in Sidney, serving residents in Shelby County and the surrounding area.

A board-certified family medicine physician, Dr. Simpson cares for patients of all ages, including children.

Simpson earned his medical degree from the University of Cincinnati where he later completed his family medicine residency.

Simpson is accepting new and established patients. Kettering Physician Network Primary Care in Sidney is located at 1103 Fairington Drive. For more information or to make an appointment call 937-497-5561.

Simpson https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/12/web1_simpson_frederick_pro_gray-CMYK.jpg Simpson