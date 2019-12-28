Kathy Henne: The recipe for success

Have you ever noticed the racks and stacks of colorful merchandise displayed near the check out lane of your grocery or department store? Known as “impulse” displays, they catch your attention, making you consider one last selection “on impulse.” This kind of merchandising works because it grabs your attention when you literally have your money in your hand.

Merchandising is important in real estate, too. When selling your home, choose an agent who understands the concept and demonstrates a history of merchandising homes by positing them favorably in the eye of prospective buyers.

Three ingredients produce successful merchandising: 1) an attractive product, 2) the right price, and 3) exposure to buyers. First, you must offer an attractive produce: a home in excellent condition. Your real estate agent should provide tips to make your home stand out from the pack.

You must also price your home fairly. That means it must be at fair market value. Your agent researches local market information to help you arrive at the right price.

The third ingredient — exposure to buyers — is your agent’s challenge. If you offer a home in dazzling condition at the right price, you may expect an aggressive marketing plan, targeting all potential buyers, as well as other real estate agents who bring their buyers. Ask your agent about merchandising your home. It really makes a difference!

By Kathy Henne

Contact the Kathy Henne Team RE/MAX FINEST by calling (937) 778-3961.

