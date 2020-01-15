Gregory Schaffer retires from Hobart Institute of Welding Technology Board of Directors

TROY — Long-time Hobart Institute of Welding Technology Board of Directors member Greg Schaffer retired from the Institute’s Board of Directors on Dec. 31.

Schaffer was elected to the board in 2004 as a trustee of the institute. Schaffer’s history with the school dated back to his 17-year career with Hobart Brothers LLC as a business controller. Schaffer left Hobart Brothers LLC in 2005 and moved to North Carolina to accept a position with Duke Energy until 2018 when he started working for Ernst and Young. Schaffer officially retired in 2019.

Reflecting on his time with HIWT, Schaffer said, “It has been my privilege to serve as a member of the Hobart Institute of Welding Technology’s Board of Directors since 2004. During this time, the institute has continued to grow stronger in its mission dedicated to welding training and education excellence as well as its financial condition.”

“Greg has been a highly valued member of the Institute’s Board serving on its Finance Committee and Compensation Committee,” said HIWT President & CEO Scott Mazzulla. “Greg’s contributions have been extraordinary. His knowledge, wit, and humor will be greatly missed.”