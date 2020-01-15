Hickory River celebrates 25th anniversary

TIPP CITY — Hickory River Smokehouse officially turns 25 this year. In honor of this special occasion, the restaurant will be celebrating on Saturday, Jan. 25. Stop by a location near you to enjoy a buy one, get one (BOGO) pulled pork sandwich.

Hickory River Smokehouse is owned by Brad and Krista Bowman, and the inspiration for the restaurant began in 1988 when Krista took Brad home to her family in Texas, where Brad’s passion for authentic Texas BBQ was fostered. On Jan. 16, 1995, the husband and wife team opened their first location in Urbana, Ill., under the name Longhorn Smokehouse.

Twenty-five years and one name change later, Brad and Krista Bowman have developed a franchise with four locations in Illinois (Springfield, Urbana, Decatur, Peoria) and one in Ohio (Tipp City). Spreading their joy, Hickory River Smokehouse has planned this celebration to thank those who have shared their table and voted for their award-winning Texas BBQ.

Make sure to get your BOGO pulled pork sandwich on Jan. 25 at your local Hickory River location.

For more information, visit their website at HickoryRiver.com