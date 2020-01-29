Kathy Henne: Look at it this way

Most of us don’t have the resources — or the guts — to own stocks in really large quantities. That’s what makes your home such a great “risk capital.” It’s not the stock market, and you shouldn’t look at buying a home as a way to get rich, but when the economy picks up, real estate values follow. Building equity in your home is like linking your investment portfolio to the growth of the economy — without the sleepless nights.

Plus, it’s like forced savings for you and your family. Maybe you could rent a home for $1,000 per month. Do you realize that you can probably buy a home for the same amount? The part of your mortgage payment that goes toward principle is like paying yourself back in equity, instead of burning that money on rent.

And the interest you’re paying on your loan is tax deductible and will probably allow you to itemize other deductions from your income as well. For many people, just these tax breaks alone make owning a home cost less than renting.

Usually, you can buy a better home than you can rent, and with the low interest rates, now is the time to contact an experienced, local realtor and start saving for your future.

By Kathy Henne

Contact the Kathy Henne Team RE/MAX FINEST by calling (937) 778-3961.

