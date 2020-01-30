Business briefs

Buckeye Insurance Group names CFO

PIQUA — Buckeye Insurance Group announces the appointment of Chris Collins as chief financial officer and treasurer.

Collins has a wide and varied background in financial management and leadership with companies such as The Reynolds and Reynolds Co., LexisNexis and Corbus, LLC. At Buckeye, he will lead the Finance and Accounting team, with responsibilities for all financial reporting and management, forecasting and strategic planning. He is a graduate of Miami University and is a Certified Public Accountant.

Since 1879, Buckeye Insurance Group has provided quality insurance protection and excellent customer service for its independent agents and policyholders. Based in Piqua, Ohio, Buckeye provides farm, home and auto insurance to customers in a 3-state region.

Lightner & Stickel CPA announces changes

TROY — Lightner & Stickel CPA is pleased to announce several practice changes, effective Jan. 1. Eldon Kuntz (as Market Street Consulting, LLC) has purchased the Lightner & Stickel CPA firm from Gary Lightner and John Stickel, and Ron Moore has been promoted to partner.

Kuntz has been with the firm for over 25 years, and Moore brings 20 years of experience as a CPA. The firm will continue to be known as Lightner & Stickel CPAs and will continue to offer the same range of quality tax, accounting and business consulting services from the same group of employees, including Lightner and Stickel.

Lightner & Stickel CPA also want to thank their clientele for their continued loyalty, and they look forward to carrying on the firm legacy that’s been built with skill and integrity over the past 40-plus years. They can be reached at (937) 339-9630 and are located at 331 S. Market Street, PO Box 739, Troy.

Leis Realty welcomes Brian Bensman to Troy office

TROY —Brian Bensman is joining Leis Realty’s Troy location. Bensman has nearly 15 years of experience as a realtor in Miami and Shelby counties.

With almost 15 years of experience as a Miami/Shelby County Realtor, Bensman is described as being hardworking, honest, and dedicated to serving all of their clients and customers. He is experienced in sales of homes and commercial properties, as well as farm land real estate. He is a member of Cove Spring Church and enjoy spending time outdoors and being with family and friends.

Bensman can be reached at (937) 308-0159 or brianbensman@gmail.com. Leis Realty is located at 322 W. Main St., Troy, and can be reached at (937) 335-5750.