The Paul G. Duke Foundation welcomes new trustee

TROY — The Trustees of The Paul G. Duke Foundation are pleased to welcome new board member Wade Westfall.

“It is a great honor to be selected to serve on the Paul G. Duke Foundation,” said Westfall. “The legacy of philanthropic service to this community has been unmatched, and I look forward to being part of these great efforts.”

Westfall brings to the board his deep knowledge of Miami County, strong interest in community development, and multifaceted leadership experience gained through years in business, in public service, and activities with a wide variety of nonprofit organizations. Westfall is the owner and operator of Westfall Investment Properties/Four Sons Development LLC, which has been active in Miami County’s real estate field since 1979, as well as the president and owner of the Midwest Ohio Baseball League. A former Miami County Commissioner, Westfall serves on the board of directors of Main Street Troy and has previously been board president. Among his numerous other activities, he serves as the vice-president for Miracle League of the Miami Valley and served as co-chair of Troy’s Downtown Riverfront Initiative from 2016 to 2018. Westfall lives in downtown Troy with wife, Susan, and has four married sons and four grandchildren.

The Paul G. Duke Foundation, a Supporting Foundation of The Columbus Foundation, was established in 1983 by Paul G. Duke, a Miami County businessman and philanthropist. Duke’s philanthropic activities have been continued by his daughter, Patricia Duke Robinson, an active community volunteer and advocate for the residents of Miami County.

Robinson has entrusted stewardship of the foundation to dedicated leaders from the Miami County community, who are committed to building on the Foundation’s 35-year history of strategic grantmaking and investment in the region.

The Duke Foundation’s Board of Trustees includes Linda A. Daniel; William J. McGraw, III, Esq.; Deborah Miller; Rayce Robinson; Ronald B. Scott; and Wade Westfall. Patricia Duke Robinson serves as President Emeritus.

