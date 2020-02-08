THS grad joins OSHP

Staff report

COLUMBUS — A 2015 graduate, and an All-State football player for Troy High School, Marcello “Marco” Anverse recently completed 30 weeks of training at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy in Columbus and was commissioned as a trooper on Jan. 17.

He returned to the area when he was assigned to the Dayton Patrol post for the next phase of his training.

Upon graduating from Troy, Anverse attended Bowling Green State University where he received a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice.

Anverse said this is something he has wanted to do since he was a boy having grown up around it. His mom is a retired sergeant with 22 years on the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Provided photo Marcello "Marco" Anverse recently completed 30 weeks of training at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy and was commissioned as a trooper on Jan. 17.