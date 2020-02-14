Upper Valley Medical Center offering vein services

TROY — The Wound Care Center and Hyperbaric Services at Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) is introducing advanced vein services provided through Healogics VeinCare.

With VeinCare, endovenous laser ablation – a procedure to address problematic veins – is now available in the wound care center along with diagnostic and follow-up care exams.

VeinCare and other specialized wound care services are provided at UVMC through a partnership with Healogics, the world’s largest wound care management company.

“The VeinCare program uses minimally invasive laser frequency treatment in the outpatient setting to provide advanced care. This treatment can give many patients with venous leg ulcers the ability to heal faster and may even prevent future ulcers,” said Dr. Namchi Le, M.D., medical director of the Wound Care Center at UVMC.

“We are pleased to take part in the advancement of wound care by bringing this innovative solution to our community,” said Scott Kanagy, MD, UVMC chief medical officer. “We recognize the need for local treatment options. Our resources continue to expand with advanced technology, highly trained providers and valuable partnerships.”

“VeinCare is especially important for patients who want or need to receive treatment closer to home,” Dr. Kanagy added. “By adding vein services to the advanced wound care treatment options currently available, the Wound Care Center at UVMC will be able to help heal more people living with conditions that lead to chronic wounds.”

“A board-certified vascular surgeon is now able to evaluate and see patients more efficiently and perform in-office laser ablation more efficiently without the need of the operating room or anesthesia assistance,” said Leandra Gray, APRN, MSN, FNP, of Premier Vascular Surgery.

The vein services are provided by Laura Peterson, MD, vascular surgeon, and Stewart Lowry, MD, general surgeon.

Vascular disease of the vein affects millions across the country and is often seen as a factor in the development of chronic, non-healing wounds. Vascular disease including peripheral artery disease contributes to 80 percent of all non-traumatic limb amputations in the United States annually, according to Healogics.

Patients can make an appointment for evaluation, but collaboration with a patient’s current treatment team is part of the center’s comprehensive approach to care.

The Wound Care Center and Hyperbaric Services at UVMC opened in August 2015 in the UVMC Physician Office Building adjacent to the hospital at 3130 N. County Road 25A, Troy.

The center has 11 specialty trained physicians and clinicians. Vein ablation services now are being offered in addition to other treatments including total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, and biosynthetic dressings.

The center was named a National Center of Excellence in 2019, among Healogics’ network of nearly 700 centers.

To learn more about the Wound Care Center and Hyperbaric Services at UVMC or schedule an appointment, call (937) 440-7888. For more information on the new VeinCare Services, visit www.healogics.com/vein-ablation.

Dr. Laura Peterson and Dr. Stewart Lowry discuss aspects of the new endovenous laser ablation service with Sara Cleveland, R.N., VeinCare case manager at Upper Valley Medical Center. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/02/web1_VeinCare-at-UVMC.jpg Dr. Laura Peterson and Dr. Stewart Lowry discuss aspects of the new endovenous laser ablation service with Sara Cleveland, R.N., VeinCare case manager at Upper Valley Medical Center. Provided photo

Healogics VeinCare comes to Wound Care Center and Hyperbaric Services