Isaiah Industries president recognized with award from the Metal Construction Association

MIAMI VALLEY — Todd Miller of Sidney was recently recognized with the Larry Swaney Award from the Metal Construction Association. Miller is president and co-owner, along with Kelly Joseph of Tipp City, of Isaiah Industries in Piqua. Isaiah Industries is a leading manufacturer of specialty residential metal roofing and other building materials.

The Larry Swaney Award is given to an individual who has worked unselfishly for the success of the Metal Construction Association (MCA) and the betterment of the metal construction industry. The recipient is recognized for reflecting the spirit of Larry A. Swaney, the founding president of the association and an individual committed to promoting communication, cooperation, sharing and unity, as well as fostering growth and enhancing the betterment of metal construction.

Miller has spent his entire career of 35-plus years in the steep slope metal roofing industry. He has played an industry leadership role for more than 20 years and is widely respected for his industry knowledge. Miller has served MCA in various capacities related to technical, research, marketing, governance, and government relations. While most of his work has been in manufacturing, marketing, and sales, he has also worked with a great deal of industry research, including writing and co-writing numerous technical bulletins and installation guidelines. He served on the MCA Board of Directors from 1999-2015 and was chairman in 2013 and 2014.

“Todd works with thousands of homeowners and contractors each year, answering questions and providing direction for successful roofing systems,” said Dick Bus, president of the Metal Roofing Alliance, a leading trade association related to MCA. “The vast majority of these interactions do not involve his company’s products, but Todd sees it as his calling to further our industry by being a great resource.”

In addition to being Vice Chair of the Metal Roofing Alliance, Miller serves on the Board of Directors for Christian Academy Schools in Sidney and the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce. Isaiah Industries has 55 team members who serve customers across North America as well as in Japan, the Caribbean, and other areas.