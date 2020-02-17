Koester Pavilion, SpringMeade partner with UVMC Respiratory Services

MIAMI COUNTY — Koester Pavilion in Troy and SpringMeade Health Center in Tipp City are proud to partner with Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) Respiratory Services to provide a full-time in-house Respiratory Therapist in their nursing facilities.

This collaboration will provide continuity of care for patients transitioning from a hospital stay to skilled nursing using consistent clinical pathways, programs and education. The new Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program can help patients better manage respiratory conditions, reduce preventable emergency room visits, hospital readmissions, and improve quality of life. The comprehensive program will teach control of symptoms and reduce the impact of chronic lung disease while working through the transitions of care from the hospital to skilled facility and home.

Amy De Vos, RRT, RCP will be leading this collaboration at Koester Pavilion and SpringMeade Health Center to provide respiratory care to patients at bedside.

“I look forward to bringing 25 years of hospital and homecare experience to the respiratory component of comprehensive care provided to the patients of Springmeade and Koester Pavilion,” said De Vos. “Spending time with residents and assessing their respiratory needs at their bedside or while in the rehab gym allows me to make recommendations to their care as well as provide pulmonary education, helping to ensure a successful stay in the facility and back to home.”

“We are proud to partner with Amy and the Pulmonary and Respiratory Care Center Services at UVMC. This partnership enhances the level of respiratory care and management being provided by our experienced nursing and medical staff,” said Kim Butcher, RN, regional clinical director for AdCare Health Systems, Inc., which manages Koester Pavilion and SpringMeade Health Center. “Our entire team approach helps to manage overall Pulmonary Care and improve patient clinical outcomes.”

“I’m excited to welcome Amy and the Upper Valley Medical Center Respiratory program,” said Dr. Prasuna Madireddy, Medical Director for Koester Pavilion and Springmeade Health Center. “This collaboration will provide a great blend of skills and knowledge with a strong passion for providing the best bedside patient care.”

Koester Pavilion and SpringMeade Health Center, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, offer short-term rehab services and long-term care, including memory care, and accept Medicare, Medicaid, and most insurance. To learn more about Koester Pavilion, located at 3232 N. County Rd. 25-A, Troy, please call 937-440-7663 or visit on the web at www.koesterpavilion.com. To learn more about SpringMeade Health Center, located at 4375 S. County Rd. 25-A, Tipp City, call 937-667-7500 or visit on the web at www.springmeadehealthcenter.com. To learn more about The Pulmonary and Respiratory Services at UVMC, please call 937-440-7888.

Left to right: Danielle Feltner, LNHA Koester Pavilion; Amy De Vos, RRT,RCP, UVMC; Prasuna Madireddy, M.D. and Medical Director for Koester Pavilion/Springmeade Health Center, George Miu, LNHA Springmeade Health Center. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/02/web1_Amy-De-Vos-RRT-RCP-cmyk.jpg Left to right: Danielle Feltner, LNHA Koester Pavilion; Amy De Vos, RRT,RCP, UVMC; Prasuna Madireddy, M.D. and Medical Director for Koester Pavilion/Springmeade Health Center, George Miu, LNHA Springmeade Health Center. Courtesy photo