Kathy Henne: Don’t go home without it

These days, ordering an inspection when you have an accepted contract is not only recommended, it’s critical. Otherwise, you’re relying on the seller to provide you with a list of defects.

An inspection provides an objective report about the home’s exterior, interior, and “internal organs”— the wiring, the plumbing, the heating and cooling system, etc. Ask your realtor for recommendations of inspectors they’ve used with good results in the past.

It might be a good idea to request that the seller is present during the inspection so they can answer any questions that may arise during the inspection. The inspection of a 2,000 square foot home should take two to three hours to complete, and once the report has been delivered to you, you can discuss the findings with the inspector and with your realtor.

Expect your home inspector to walk the roof (if the weather permits) and explore the attic and crawl space. Electrical panels and some of the outlets and switches will be tested. Drains, water pressure, toilets and pipes will all be checked in the plumbing system. Walls, ceilings and floors will be inspected and all the doors and windows will be checked for functionality.

All the items in the report will depend on the particular home’s features, but the findings give you an opportunity to assess the home’s over all condition. Home inspections are always very educational for the buyers. You’d probably like to know where the main water shut off valve is before you’re in an emergency situation where you have to find out where it is while you’re in a panic mode!

By Kathy Henne

Contact the Kathy Henne Team RE/MAX FINEST by calling (937) 778-3961.

