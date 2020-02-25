Business briefs

Katterhenry Investment Group advisors recognized by Forbes

TROY — Eric J. Haubert and Lisa Katterhenry Howe, Senior Financial Advisors, of Katterhenry Investment Group in Troy — with offices also in Bellefontaine and Upper Arlington — have been recognized on the 2020 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list by Forbes.

“Once again, Eric and Lisa are honored and proud to be recognized by this Forbes list. This distinction is a direct reflection of our clients’ success and confidence in us, coupled with the relentless hard work of our entire team at Katterhenry Investment Group,” said Kasey Massie-Yeagle, Chief Operations Officer of Katterhenry Investment Group.

Combined, Eric and Lisa have over 49 years of experience in the financial services industry.

Pure Smiles welcomes Dr. Spetka

TIPP CITY — Dr. Emily Spetka, a graduate of the Ohio State University College of Dentistry, has joined the Pure Smiles-Tipp City team and is accepting new patients.

Spetka was born and raised in Toledo. In 2013, Spetka earned her Bachelor of Science degree in biology from the Ohio State University. In 2018, she received her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the Ohio State University College of Dentistry. Spetka also completed a one-year residency program in general dentistry at the University of Toledo Medical College. She is a member of the American Dental Association and the Ohio Dental Association.

In Spetka’s free time, she enjoys spending time with her husband and two dogs. She also enjoys cooking, baking, and restoring furniture.

Choice Comfort Services named Business of the Year

VANDALIA — On Feb. 18, the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce named Choice Comfort Services the winner of Business of the Year at their annual Honors Award Banquet. This award recognizes businesses each year that has made significant contributions to the overall good of the community.

Choice Comfort Services, located in Vandalia, offers complete home comfort services. This includes air conditioning, heating installation and repair, preventive maintenance plans, plumbing, and electric services. Choice Comfort Services established its business on a solid platform consisting of good business practices centered on a solid mission, a clear vision, and a set of core values. These values are upheld by the company’s owner Paul Broerman and its dedicated team members. Choice Comfort Services is focused on fair business practices, treating both customers and associates with respect, and developing long term mutually beneficial relationships. Their purpose is to deliver comfort that reaches far beyond the best performing mechanical systems. They can be reached at (937) 898-HEAT.