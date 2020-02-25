Ohio State Highway Patrol announces 2019 Leadership Awards

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol recently announced the recipients of their 2019 Leadership Awards. The ceremony recognizes dozens of state and district award winners for their valuable contributions to the state and local communities.

Local recipients include:

• Motor Carrier Enforcement Inspector of the Year: Motor Carrier Enforcement Inspector Jason L. Whorton

Motor Carrier Enforcement Inspector Jason L. Whorton, of the Piqua District Commercial Enforcement Unit, was selected as Motor Carrier Enforcement Inspector of the Year.

MCEI Whorton began his state career with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction in October 2010 as a correction officer at the London Correctional Institution. He joined the Patrol in January 2016 as a motor carrier enforcement inspector and has been assigned to the Piqua District Commercial Enforcement Unit throughout his career.

• Family Member Recognition Award: Cheryl L. Robison, Piqua District

• District honors for the Piqua District: Trooper Spencer D. Groves, Marysville Post; Dispatcher Douglas W. Webb, Springfield Dispatch Center; Trooper Russell Davis, Piqua District Investigations; Randy L. Ingle (Maintenance Repair Worker 2), Piqua District Headquarters.