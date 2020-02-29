Kathy Henne: Getting the best picture of your home

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but in real estate, a picture could be worth a thousand dollars or more. Most agents aren’t photography professionals, but there is an understanding that better photos get listings more attention, and ultimately, a higher selling price.

The absolutely best photos are not taken with “point and click” cameras, but with SLR (single-lens-reflex) cameras. Without getting too technical, just know that SLR cameras give the photographer more control and produce crisper, higher quality images.

While an SLR camera costs more than your average point and click camera, consider that a recent study found that listings with high quality photos sold for anywhere between $1,000 and $3,000 more than their average listing photo counterparts. If your agent doesn’t have an SLR camera, then your home may not be getting the attention it deserves.

Even though better photos attract more online attention, only about 15 percent of listings make use of this superior technology. Obviously, high-end listings stand to reap the greatest benefits, so if you’ve got a high-end home, why would you skimp on such an important facet of marketing it?

However, keep in mind that realistic and competitive pricing is the most effective marketing tool for any home in any market.

By Kathy Henne

