Edison State employees recognized at banquet

MIAMI VALLEY — Nineteen employees were recognized for a combined total of 265 years of service in their careers at Edison State Community College’s 41st annual employee recognition banquet on Feb. 28.

Bruce McKenzie, director of Marketing Communications, emceed the event, quizzing the audience with jeopardy-style questions about each of the honorees. Kara Myers, coordinator of Employee Benefits and Compensation, hosted the event.

Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson commended the honorees. “Every year our employee recognition teams work to make our annual banquet something very special and very fun. Our employees at Edison State are very special, and we do take pride and joy in working alongside them every day. It was great to take some time to recognize individuals and celebrate our college’s outstanding team.”

The following employees were recognized for reaching significant milestones in their careers at Edison State: 25 years: Harry Lawhorn, Linda Peltier, Chuck Whitney; 20 years: Mona Walters, Steve Whiteman; 15 years: Velina Bogart, Tom Looker, Amber Selhorst, Peggy Wiggins; 10 years: Morgan Abney, Elizabeth Hartwig, Harold Hitchcock, Marci Langenkamp, Thomas Martinez, Kara Myers; five years: Melissa Cain, Nate Cole, Christina Raterman, Dustin Wenrich.

During the banquet, it was announced that the portrait of former staff member Randi Wheaton would be added to Edison State’s Wall of Memories.

Wheaton, who spent 25 years as a switchboard operator at Edison State, was selected for playing a pivotal role on campus. When Wheaton was hired, not everyone had an email or even a computer, making her role as switchboard operator even more challenging. She answered phones, took care of mailings, and handled any other requests that required her attention. Wheaton maintained a positive attitude, even when receiving over 2,000 inbound calls in one day. Her professional and calm manner will be forever remembered inside the walls of Edison State.

The Wall of Memories, established in 1998 by members of the Academic Forum, is dedicated to former Edison State employees who significantly impacted the lives of students, faculty, and staff who will forever be recognized as part of the college community.

Lawhorn https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/03/web1_Lawhorn_Harry.jpg Lawhorn Peltier https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/03/web1_Peltier_Linda.jpg Peltier Whitney https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/03/web1_Whitney_Chuck.jpg Whitney Wheaton https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/03/web1_Wheaton_Randi.jpg Wheaton