Business briefs

Misty Manuel, FNP, joins Upper Valley Family Medicine

TROY – Misty Manuel, FNP, is joining Upper Valley Family Medicine. Manuel received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Ohio University, and her Master of Science in Nursing, Adult-Gerontology-Primary Care from the University of Cincinnati.

Manuel joins Irina Gendler, MD, Catherine Kiley, DO, Leelmohan Ravikumar, MD, and Leah Gale, FNP, at the practice. Upper Valley Family Medicine is located at 998 S. Dorset Rd., Suite 301. The practice is accepting new patients. Appointments can be scheduled online at PremierHealth.com/MakeAnAppointment or by calling (937) 339-9865.

Koester Pavilion promotes Denise Carnes

TROY – Danielle Feltner, administrator at Koester Pavilion, announced the promotion of Denise Carnes, RN as the director of Nursing. Feltner said, “We are excited to promote growth in our facility and congratulate Denise in her new position. Denise’s passion for providing the highest quality of care with integrity combined with experience and vast knowledge makes her a perfect fit for the director of Nursing position at Koester Pavilion.”

Carnes has been employed at Koester Pavilion and brings 31 years of experience in the Long Term Care industry. Carnes lives in Miami County with her family.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to lead a nursing team who provides high-quality post acute care. I plan to provide my wealth of knowledge, consistent, positive and supportive leadership to the staff at Koester Pavilion,” Carnes added.