‘Your CBD Store’ opens in Troy

TROY — On Friday, March 13, the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Your CBD Store, located at 1802 W. Main St., in Troy.

The store, the first of its kind in Miami County, will normally be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Due to concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19, Your CBD Store is currently offering free shipping and 15 percent off all call-in orders, as well as curb side delivery.

The store, which is one of a nationwide franchise, is the second location in the Dayton area, both of which are owned by Rob McClure, of Tipp City. McClure said he plans to open four more stores by the end of the year and 10 by mid-2021.

“(The franchise) is now the largest dedicated CBD retailer in the world,” McClure said Friday.

Development Director for the city of Troy Tim Davis was in attendance Friday, March 13, to officially welcome the new business to the area.

Sen. Steve Huffman, R-Tipp City, also attended last Friday’s event to present McClure with a Senate Citation to congratulate him on the opening of his business.

Huffman was a sponsor of Senate Bill 57, legislation that aims to create an industrial hemp program in Ohio administered by the Department of Agriculture. The bill clarifies that hemp and hemp derived products , including CBD oil, may be sold legally in Ohio.

“Your CBD Store Troy is a welcome addition to the area,” the citation reads. “By promoting the benefits of a holistic approach to medicine, this new business will undoubtedly gain a loyal clientele and earn the gratitude and appreciation of many satisfied customers, enhancing the quality of life within the Miami County area.”

To learn more about CBD and Your CBD Store, visit www.cbdrx4u.com/find-us/ohio/troy, or visit Your CBD Store (Troy, OH) on Facebook.

Rob McClure, center, stands with his wife, Amanda, and Troy Area Chamber of Commerce ambassadors during the ribbon cutting ceremony for McClure's new store opening Friday.

By Aimee Hancock Miami Valley Sunday News

© 2020 Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.

