OMA supports the DeWine administration’s proactive measures

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Manufacturers’ Association signaled support for the proactive steps taken by Gov. Mike DeWine and his administration to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“Ohio manufacturers recognize that this health care crisis is unlike anything our nation has faced in modern times,” OMA President Eric Burkland said. “The administration has made a tough decision based on the latest data and the nation’s leading medical experts, as well as the recent experience of other nations. The OMA supports the administration’s decision to proactively address the public health crisis while also starting to focus on the massive economic challenge that lies ahead.

“The governor’s decisive actions are buying us more time. Every day we delay the spread that we know is coming, the stronger Ohio and our nation will be in the months and years to come.”

The OMA encourages its members and the rest of the Ohio business community to frequently check and always adhere to the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the Ohio Department of Health.

Anyone who has questions regarding how to protect their employees and prepare for COVID-19, the Ohio coronavirus call center can be reached at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH. The center operates seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, and staff includes infectious disease experts.