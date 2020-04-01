Kathy Henne: How to buy like a seller

If you’re in the market to buy a home, take a counter-intuitive tip and imagine the day you’ll be selling it. That’s right — whether you’re a first time buyer, or relocating, this home probably won’t be your last, so look for features that will pay off when the day comes to move again.

North, south, east or west, one amenity the next buyer will look for is central air conditioning. In the deep south, over 90 percent of buyers rank central air as critically important, and three-quarters of buyers everywhere else put it high on the list.

Another often-overlooked feature is storage. Over half of buyers desire a two-car garage and a walk-in closet for the master bedroom. Ample closets and storage space just can’t be stressed enough.

If at all possible, purchase a home with a newer furnace and windows. And of course, good insulation is always important to keep your heating costs down. Energy Star appliances also help your energy use. If the home is already wired for cable, satellite, and high-speed internet, so much the better.

Finally, it’s still about location, location, location. It’s the one thing you can’t change about the home you buy, so look for good schools — even if you don’t have children — and proximity to shopping and recreation. Just ask you experienced local realtor about the most popular features in your area and take heed.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/04/web1_HENNE-KATHY-headshot-cmyk.jpg

By Kathy Henne

Contact the Kathy Henne Team RE/MAX FINEST by calling (937) 778-3961.

Contact the Kathy Henne Team RE/MAX FINEST by calling (937) 778-3961.