DP&L implements additional customer payment relief actions

DAYTON — Dayton Power & Light Company (DP&L), a subsidiary of the AES Corporation, is a vital partner committed to providing the essential energy and services customers need during the COVID-19 health crisis.

Working with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, DP&L is implementing changes to ease the burden for customers facing hardship.

In addition to the suspension of disconnections announced last week, the following customer payment relief actions are now in place for the duration of the State of Emergency:

• DP&L is temporarily waiving customer reconnection fees, late payment fees and service fees for credit and debit card payments.

• The up-front security deposits for service connects is no longer required. If a customer’s situation requires a deposit, it will be posted on the first bill statement.

• DP&L is extending the winter reconnect policy through May 1. This allows customers to pay no more than $175 to have service reconnected or maintained. The extension includes customers who have already used the policy during the 2019-2020 winter season.

• To assist customers, DP&L will arrange flexible payment plans for past due balances.

• To avoid the risk of face-to-face contact, DP&L is suspending in-person meter reading. If they cannot read your meter, they will estimate your usage, which will be subject to reconciliation when they are able to read your meter.

To ensure they are taking all the appropriate precautions, DP&L has instituted a work from home policy for all employees who can do so, including their customer care and contact center. Other restrictions include removing access for visitors to all buildings, eliminating travel except for essential functions, and field crews will report directly to the work site. Employees are practicing social distancing and self-monitoring their temperature before arriving at a work location. They are following the guidelines issued by the Ohio Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control regarding proper cleaning of facilities and hand washing. If someone is exhibiting any illness symptoms, DP&L is requiring they receive medical guidance and self-quarantine for 14 days.

At AES and DP&L, they put safety first – the safety of their employees, customers and communities. DP&L is closely monitoring COVID-19 information shared by federal, state and local officials and will keep the community and customers apprised of other changes to their services. For detailed information on the customer payment relief actions and other resources, visit dpandl.com/update.